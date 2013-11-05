Nov 5 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc said its kidney drug met the main goals of a mid-stage study in patients with chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis.

Shares of the company rose about 16 percent to $12.84 in premarket trading.

The drug showed a statistically significant reduction in serum phosphorus, high levels of which are associated with progression of the disease and increased rate of death, after 12 weeks of treatment compared with a placebo.

Zerenex also increased the percentage of how much iron was available to make red blood cells.

The trial tested the drug in patients with chronic kidney disease who had iron deficiency anemia and elevated levels of serum phosphorus.