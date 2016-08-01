Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc said it was withdrawing its full-year forecast due to issues related to the production of its only approved drug, Auryxia.
The company said on Monday there had been an interruption in the supply of the renal drug and that it expected to make it available to patients from the fourth quarter.
Keryx had earlier forecast net sales of $31 million-$34 million for Auryxia in the United States this year.
Auryxia had U.S. net sales of $8.3 million in the second quarter compared with $1.8 million in year-earlier quarter.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".