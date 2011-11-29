(Adds prime minister's statement, byline)
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU, Bahamas Nov 29 Kerzner International
Ltd [KZL.UL] unveiled on Tuesday a debt-for-equity
restructuring that will transfer ownership of its Atlantis mega
resort in the Bahamas to a Toronto real estate and asset
management company.
The resort owner and operator, which has been locked in
negotiations with lenders over its $2.6 billion debt for some
time, said in a statement it was transferring equity ownership
of Atlantis and its One & Only Ocean Club properties in the
Bahamas, plus the One & Only Palmilla in Mexico, to Brookfield
Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO).
Brookfield is exchanging $175 million worth of Kerzner
International's debt in return.
The deal effectively transforms Kerzner International into
a resort management company, as opposed to its previous status
as an owner-operator.
It will continue to manage the Atlantis and two One & Only
properties for Brookfield, and focus on growing both brands
worldwide.
Kerzner International chairman and chief executive Sol
Kerzner said: "This transaction will permit Kerzner to move
forward as a management company, allowing us to get back to
what we do best -- designing and managing world-class
destination and luxury resorts under the Atlantis and One &
Only brands."
Kerzner International will continue to own rights to both
brands and Kerzner said Brookfield and the company were in
agreement to maintain employment levels at the two Bahamian
resorts, along with marketing and capital investment.
Kerzner said the agreement, which requires Bahamian
government approval, would "substantially reduce our debt and
streamline our balance sheet and operating structure."
The restructuring is expected to close by 2011 year-end.
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he met
representatives of both companies and had been assured
Brookfield shared Kerzner's commitment to investing in the
property and ensuring its viability.
Kerzner is the largest private sector employer in the
Bahamas, with nearly 8,000 workers, or 5 percent of the
Atlantic islands' labor force.
"Kerzner International, which first entered The Bahamas as
Sun International in 1994 at a low point in our tourism
performance, has been overwhelmingly responsible for the
revitalization and expansion of the Bahamian tourism sector,"
Ingraham said in a statement to Parliament.
He said the Bahamas government had "excellent" relations
with Kerzner and "we likewise look forward to a strong working
relationship with Brookfield."
