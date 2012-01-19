* Darty France Q3 lfl sales down 4.7 pct
* Comet Q3 lfl sales down 14.5 pct
LONDON Jan 19 Kesa, Europe's No.
3 electricals retailer, posted falling sales over the key
Christmas trading period as cash-strapped shoppers shunned
purchases of larger items and said it saw no let-up in tough
conditions any time soon.
The firm said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year
at its market leading Darty France business fell 4.7 percent in
the Nov. 1 to Jan. 8 period, the bulk of its fiscal third
quarter.
That compares with analyst forecasts of a fall of 1.0-4.8
percent and a second quarter decline of 3.6
percent.
Like-for-like sales at Kesa's loss-making Comet business in
the UK, which is being sold, fell 14.5 percent.
That compares with analyst forecasts of a fall of 10-20
percent and a 15.1 percent slump in the previous period.
Gross margins fell 60 basis points at Darty France but were
up 20 basis points at Comet.
Total revenue for continuing businesses fell 1.3 percent on
a like-for-like basis, while gross margin fell 90 basis points.
Electrical specialists such as Kesa and Europe's No. 1 and
2, MediaMarkt Saturn and Currys owner Dixons Retail
, are battling cut-price competition from supermarket
chains and the internet at a time when European consumers are
reining in spending as they fret about rising prices, muted wage
growth, job losses, government austerity measures and the euro
zone debt crisis.
On Tuesday Dixons posted lower Christmas sales but said it
had outperformed British rivals Argos and Comet without
the need to drop its prices..
Shares in Kesa, which have lost over half their value over
the past year, closed at 70.25 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
business at about 372 million pounds ($573 million).
In November Kesa agreed to sell the 248-store Comet business
to private investment firm OpCapita for a nominal 2 pounds, with
OpCapita receiving a 50 million pounds dowry. The deal is
scheduled to complete on Feb. 3.