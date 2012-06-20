(In fourth paragraph, corrects the dates - 2010/11 to 2009/10,
* Year underlying pretax profit 59 mln euros, vs 102 mln
* Year dividend halved to 3.5 cents
* Alan Parker to succeed David Newlands as chairman in Sept
* To change name to Darty from July 31
* Shares down 9.5 percent
By James Davey
LONDON, June 20 Kesa, Europe's No. 3
electricals retailer, expects sales in France, Italy and Spain
to fall further as consumers continue to shun big-ticket
purchases with the euro zone crisis rumbling on.
Shares in Kesa, which owns the market-leading Darty business
in France, fell 9.5 percent on Wednesday after it posted a 42
percent fall in full-year profit and slashed its dividend.
"In France last year, the (electricals) market declined by
around 4 percent. We expect it to decline further this year,
mainly due to vision (TV sales) but maybe not to a 4 percent
level," chief executive Thierry Falque-Pierrotin told reporters.
Kesa, which will change its name to Darty from July 31, had
enjoyed a boost in TV sales in recent years, mainly because of
soccer's world cup in 2009/10 and as countries moved to digital
broadcasting in its 2010/11 year.
"In Italy and Spain, the market declined double-digit (last
year) and we still see it declining but maybe at a less dramatic
level."
Analysts have said Kesa could dispose of its loss-making
businesses in Italy, Spain and Turkey.
Falque-Pierrotin said the focus was on delivering
operational improvements in the three markets, developing
synergies with Darty France and monitoring market changes.
However, chairman David Newlands, set to be succeeded by
senior independent director Alan Parker in September, said: "I
do not think in business you can ever say never".
The CEO said a renewed focus on customer service, internet
initiatives and operational efficiencies would enable Darty
France to take profitable market share and grow sales in the
current year despite the tough economic headwinds.
Electrical specialists, such as Kesa and Europe's top two -
MediaMarkt Saturn and Dixons Retail - are
battling competition from supermarket chains and internet
retailers at a time when consumers are cutting spending in the
face of rising prices, weak wage growth, rising unemployment,
government austerity measures.
Dixons will publish full-year results on Thursday.
PROFIT FALL, DIVIDEND CUT
Kesa made an underlying pretax profit of 59.0 million
euros($75 million) in its 2011/12 year to end-April, in line
with its guidance.
The group, which also has established businesses in Belgium,
the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia, said while
revenue for the continuing group fell 2 percent to 4.03 billion
euros, it won market share overall.
Kesa sold its loss-making British business Comet to private
investment firm OpCapita for a nominal 2 pounds in February.
After taking exceptional impairment and restructuring
charges of 70.5 million euros and booking a loss from
discontinued operations of 274 million euros, Kesa made a total
loss for the year of 314 million. In 2010/11, it made a profit
of 30.7 million euros.
It ended the year with net debt of 126.5 million euros and
halved its total dividend to 3.5 euro cents.
Kesa shares, a quarter of which are owned by activist
investor Knight Vinke, have lost 63 percent of their value over
the past year. They were down 5.25 pence at 50 pence by 1000
GMT, valuing the business at 243 million pounds.
"We do not see a swift profit recovery, indeed we see
downside to consensus forecasts," Panmure Gordon analyst Philip
Dorgan said.
Newlands said there was no plan to switch the group's
listing to Paris from London, even after the Comet disposal and
its name change to Darty. "There are many companies around the
world that do not have their primary operations in the country
of their listing."
($1 = 0.7889 euro)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Dan Lalor)