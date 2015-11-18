BRIEF-Tomasz Zarnecki lowers his stake in Alma Market to 38.08 pct
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT STAKE OF TOMASZ ZARNECKI IN ALMA MARKET FALLS TO 38.08 PCT FROM 49.72 PCT FOLLOWING SALE OF 1.3 MILLION SHARES OF H SERIES
HELSINKI Nov 18 Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko has agreed to buy rival local convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa for about 60 million euros ($64 million) in a bid to grow amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.
Suomen Lahikauppa, with 643 small grocery stores, last year had sales of about 1 billion euros and a loss before tax of around 12 million euros.
Kesko also revised its capital expenditure plan for 2015-2017, saying on Wednesday it would spend 750 million euros to new stores, down from its previous target of 1 billion euros, excluding acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.33 ZLOTY PER SHARE GROSS