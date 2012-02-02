(Adds detail on outlook, shares)

HELSINKI Feb 2 Finnish retail and wholesale company Kesko said it expected adjusted operating profit to fall this year, citing uncertain economic conditions as it posted a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Kesko, whose previous forecast had been for no change to operating profit in 2012, also blamed mild winter weather for hurting sales of clothes and sports goods.

It also said on Thursday costs related to an expansion in Russia had hit profitability. For the October-December quarter, Kesko's adjusted operating profit came in at 71.5 million euros ($94.4 million), compared with a forecast for 85.3 million in a Reuters poll.

Its shares were down 9.7 percent to 25.04 euros at 1008 GMT. ($1 = 0.7577 euro)