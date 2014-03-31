HELSINKI, March 31 Finnish retailer Kesko said it had decided to close eight department stores and plans to shut four more, while it also investigates selling its Anttila store chain.

Kesko said the agreed closures would cut about 235 jobs, while the planned measures would result to a reduction of up to 220 more.

Anttila, with 31 stores, had sales of around 390 million euros last year, down 16.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)