New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
(Adds detail, quote)
April 11 Finnish retailer Kesko said on Tuesday it will sell its agricultural trade chain K-maatalous to Sweden's Lantmannen EK for 38.5 million euros ($40.83 million).
* Kesko said it will record a profit of 13 million euros on the divestment.
* K-maatalous reported sales of 334 million euros and operating profit of 5.3 million euros in 2016.
* "In line with its strategy, Kesko will be an increasingly focused company in the future and concentrate on the Finnish grocery trade, the building and technical trade and the car trade," Kesko's CEO Mikko Helander said in a statement.
* Kesko said the deal is expected to be completed no later than the third quarter of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.