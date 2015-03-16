(Refiles to fix typographical error in last paragraph)

* Anttila chain had 2014 operating loss of 64 mln euros

* Kesko lifts 2015 profit forecast

* Investors wait for Kesko's real estate deal

* Shares rise 6 pct

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, March 16 Finnish retailer Kesko has agreed to sell loss-making homeware chain Anttila to German investment fund 4K Invest, enabling the company to raise its profit forecast for the year.

Anttila has been struggling as Finnish consumers cut spending or turn to online shopping in a slowing economy. The chain had a core operating loss of 64 million euros ($67 million) on sales of 324 million euros last year.

Shares in Kesko rose 6.1 percent to 36.83 euros by 1030 GMT on Monday, their highest level since December 2010.

"This is an excellent deal for Kesko, it will boost their profit remarkably. A shutdown would have been much more costly," said Sauli Vilen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.

Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer after S Group, said it now expects underlying operating profit to rise this year, compared to a previous forecast of flat or slightly lower profit.

It will take a one-off loss of 130 million euros due to the deal, which had a nominal price of 1 million euros.

"We are satisfied, this will improve our profitability and enables focusing of our business," Chief Financial Officer Jukka Erlund said.

Kesko is expected to update its strategy soon following the appointment of Mikko Helander, known for turning around Finnish forest company Metsa Board, as new chief executive from the start of the year. The company makes most of its money from grocery and hardware stores.

It is also planning to sell Finnish and Swedish store sites worth up to 670 million euros to a new real estate joint venture, a move which is expected to result in higher dividends.

Erlund said announcements of that deal and the new strategy were to be made before end of June.

Kesko reported core operating profit of 233 million euros on sales of 9.1 billion euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir)