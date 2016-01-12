(Repeats to attach to alerts)
HELSINKI Jan 12 Finland's second biggest
retailer Kesko on Tuesday said it was buying building
and technical trade firm Onninen in an all-share deal worth 369
million euros ($401 million), adding that it plans to pay
dividends of 2.5 euros per share from 2015.
Kesko, which has so far focused on consumers, said the
acquisition will expand its hardware trade to the business
customers segment.
Kesko paid a dividend of 1.5 euros from 2014. Analysts had
been expecting hefty dividends following Kesko's 485 million
euro divestment of real estate last year.
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)