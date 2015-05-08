HELSINKI May 8 Finland's second-biggest food
retailer Kesko on Friday said it has agreed to sell
36 store and shopping centre sites worth 485 million euros ($544
million) to a new joint venture which it co-owns with two Nordic
pension funds.
Kesko said it will own the joint venture together with
Sweden's AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finland's Ilmarinen, with
each holding a third.
"Kesko's current strong financial position will further
strengthen and provide a good basis for the development of the
company in line with the future new strategy," the company said
in a statement.
Kesko has mulled over the real estate move for a year and
analysts have estimated that it could result in an extra
dividend.
Shares in the company were flat after the announcement.
($1 = 0.8907 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke)