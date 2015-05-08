HELSINKI May 8 Finland's second-biggest food retailer Kesko on Friday said it has agreed to sell 36 store and shopping centre sites worth 485 million euros ($544 million) to a new joint venture which it co-owns with two Nordic pension funds.

Kesko said it will own the joint venture together with Sweden's AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finland's Ilmarinen, with each holding a third.

"Kesko's current strong financial position will further strengthen and provide a good basis for the development of the company in line with the future new strategy," the company said in a statement.

Kesko has mulled over the real estate move for a year and analysts have estimated that it could result in an extra dividend.

Shares in the company were flat after the announcement.

($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke)