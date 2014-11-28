HELSINKI Nov 28 Retailer Kesko is
looking to sell Finnish and Swedish store sites worth up to 670
million euros ($835 million) to a new joint venture early next
year, it said on Friday, having shelved a previous deal with a
real estate trust.
The deal will generate a significant one-off profit,
Finland's second-biggest food retailer said, and is expected to
lead to extra dividends.
Kesko, which would continue operations at the sites under
leases, had previously considered a move to sell sites worth
750-950 million euros to a real estate trust this year. Analysts
estimated that such deal could have resulted in an extra
dividend of 5-6 euros per share.
(1 US dollar = 0.8027 euro)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)