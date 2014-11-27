BRIEF-Bahrain Family Leisure posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 37,753 dinars versus net loss of 802,928 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oFctcS) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Kesko Oyj : * Kesko to change its divisional structure and seek more competitive
multi-channel home and speciality goods trade * Says building and home improvement trade and the home and speciality goods
trade will be combined into the home improvement and speciality goods trade
division * Says will reduce 193 jobs as a result of the negotiations regarding the
division restructuring * Says will also cut 34 jobs from VV-Auto and VV-Autotalot
PARIS, April 25 French eyewear company Essilor , which is in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica, reported higher first-quarter revenues and maintained its financial targets.