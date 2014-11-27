Nov 27 Kesko Oyj : * Kesko to change its divisional structure and seek more competitive

multi-channel home and speciality goods trade * Says building and home improvement trade and the home and speciality goods

trade will be combined into the home improvement and speciality goods trade

division * Says will reduce 193 jobs as a result of the negotiations regarding the

division restructuring * Says will also cut 34 jobs from VV-Auto and VV-Autotalot