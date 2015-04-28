HELSINKI, April 28 Finland's second-biggest food
retailer Kesko on Tuesday reported
larger-than-expected quarterly profits on the back of cost cuts
in its hardware trade operations.
Kesko said its adjusted operating profit rose to 26.5
million euros ($29 million) from 19.1 million a year earlier and
against an average forecast of 20.0 million.
Kesko, which recently sold its loss-making homewares chain
Anttila, said its sales in the next 12 months are expected to
fall from the level of the preceding 12 months, while adjusted
operating profit is seen rising. ($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)