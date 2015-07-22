HELSINKI, July 22 Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko on Wednesday reported its quarterly profits rose less than expected amid tough price competition and weak consumer demand in the recession-hit country.

The company said its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose to 76 million euros ($83 million) from 68 million euros a year earlier, below analysts' average forecast of 81 million euros in Reuters poll.

Kesko, which has recently divested unprofitable assets, said it expected its sales for the next 12 months to be lower than the level of the preceding 12 months, while its underlying operating profit is expected to rise.

"In Finland, the trading sector's performance is expected to remain weak and the tough competitive situation is expected to continue," chief executive Mikko Helander said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)