HELSINKI Dec 17 Finnish retail and wholesale company Kesko said its November sales fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier, in the latest sign the small Nordic economy was succumbing to a slowdown in consumer spending.

Kesko said its November revenue fell to 810 million euros ($1.1 billion) as sales at its home and speciality goods unit declined 5.5 percent and those at its hardware unit's Finnish stores fell 4.1 percent.

"This is a rather weak set of numbers. I had expected slightly better sales, even if it doesn't look too good for this sector in Finland," said analyst Rauli Juva from Nordea Markets.

Finland has been one of the more stable economies in the euro zone over the past few years, thanks to limited exposure to the debt crisis and firm private spending.

But there are signs the retail sector is slowing after Finland slid into recession in the third quarter. The Bank of Finland last week slashed its economic outlook, forecasting meagre growth of 0.3 percent this year and 0.4 percent the next.

Juva noted department store and retail chain owner Stockmann said last week that its fashion chain sales fell 5.4 percent in Finland. Retailers Marimekko and Tiimari have both recently cut their forecasts.

