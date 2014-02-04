* Q4 core EBIT 67 mln euros vs 63 mln in poll
* Proposed dividend beats market view
* Shares up 7.5 pct
(Adds detail, background, share reaction)
HELSINKI, Feb 4 Finnish retailer Kesko
on Tuesday announced a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit and dividend as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of
weaker household spending.
Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer, also said it would
close several of its home goods stores to cope with slow demand
and a shift to online shopping.
The company's shares rose 7.5 percent by 0955 GMT, helped
also by an announced share repurchase plan.
Finnish consumer sentiment has been stuck in a downtrend
over the past year due to job cuts and austerity measures. Kesko
itself cut 400 Finnish jobs and 100 million euros in costs last
year, shifting its focus to Russia.
The company's fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell
to 67 million euros ($91 million) from 71 million a year
earlier, but beat an average forecast of 63 million in a Reuters
poll.
Kesko proposed an annual dividend of 1.40 euros per share,
up from 1.20 euros a year ago and above the market's consensus
forecast of 1.26 euros.
The company forecast flat sales and profits for this year.
($1 = 0.7397 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)