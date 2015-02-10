(Adds detail on outlook, CEO comments)
COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Finnish retailer Kesko
on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted
operating profit of 62 million euros ($70 million), below
average market estimate of 64 million euros, on the back of
widening losses at department store chain Anttila.
Net sales at Anttila declined more than 16 percent in the
fourth quarter, Kesko said. Profits within the food and car
divisions remained good while building and home improvement
trade more than doubled its operating profit.
For this year, the retailer expects its net sales to equal
those of 2014 at 9.1 billion euros. Kesko's operating profit
excluding non-recurring items for 2015 is estimated to equal or
fall slightly short of the level of 2014.
"Consumer demand is expected to remain weak in Finland also
in the current year. The declined purchasing power is reflected
in consumers' choices and price competition is tough in all
product lines," Kesko CEO Mikko Helander said.
Kesko said it planned to sell some of its store sites in
Finland and Sweden to a joint venture in the first part of 2015.
The maximum fair value of those assets is 670 million euros.
Helander said Kesko would be taking new measures regarding
Anttila to improve profitability, including the option of
selling the department store chain.
"Anttila is a number one issue for us," Helander said.
Kesko proposed a dividend of 1.50 euros per share, above
analysts' average forecast of 1.48 euros and 2013's 1.40 euros.
The company's shares were down 2.8 percent at 1049 GMT.
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
(Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)