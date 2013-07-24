* Forecasts flat profit for next 12 months
* Q2 core EBIT up 18 pct from a year ago
* Shares down 1.8 pct
(Adds comment, background, share reaction)
HELSINKI, July 24 Finnish retail group Kesko
turned cautious about the year ahead, saying it
expects profit to be flat in the next 12 months rather than
rising as it had forecast in April.
Kesko's second-quarter core operating profit increased 18
percent from a year ago to 69.8 million euros ($92 million). But
the rise was mostly due to cost cuts and in line with market
expectations.
Shares in the company fell 1.8 percent to 22.94 euros in
early trade.
Sales at Kesko's supermarkets and hardware stores have been
hit as the small Nordic economy, considered one of the strongest
in the euro zone, slipped into recession early this year.
To cope with the downturn, Kesko recently slashed more than
300 jobs in Finland as part of a plan to save 100 million euros
in costs.
"Kesko's cost savings have succeeded well. But the fact that
they are downgrading the profit view, that's a bit of a wet
blanket," said Handelsbanken analyst Robin Santavirta.
"Of course, the Finnish consumer sentiment is just miserable
right now."
Finland's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 4.2 percent
year-on-year in April, the biggest drop since December 2009.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
