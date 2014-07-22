* Q2 adjusted EBIT 68 mln euros vs 73 mln in poll

* Deeper losses in home goods business

* Sees flat profits in next 12 months

* Cuts targets for Russian growth

* Shares fall 2.3 pct (Adds CEO comments, revised targets for Russia, share reaction)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, July 22 Finnish retailer Kesko reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings due to weak homeware department sales in recession-hit Finland, and lowered its growth targets for Russia.

Finland's second-biggest retailer after S Group said its home and speciality goods business fell to a quarterly operating loss of 18 million euros ($24 million) from a loss of 10 million in the same period last year, with its department stores struggling as consumers cut spending or turn to online shopping.

The country's economy has contracted for two consecutive years and some economists see 2014 could be third negative year.

Kesko Chief Executive Matti Halmesmaki said the company, which earlier this year announced plans to cut 400 jobs and close 12 homeware department stores, must cut more costs, overhaul its structure and develop online trade.

Kesko has said it may sell its home goods chain Anttila, which had sales of 390 million euros last year.

"Consumer depression is a fact in Finland, and home and speciality goods are in a transition... Going forward we must keep watching over the efficiency of all operations," Halmesmaki told a news conference.

"The digital transition is shown in all segments, especially in the home goods side."

Kesko has also expanded its operations to Russia, and on Tuesday it trimmed its growth targets for the country due to the weaker rouble.

It said it expects Russian sales to be around 1 billion euros in 2017 with a positive operating profit, compared to its previous estimate of 1.3 billion euros. Kesko's group sales totalled 9.3 billion euros last year.

Kesko's total adjusted operating profit in the second quarter fell 3 percent from a year earlier to 68 million euros, missing analysts' average expectation for 73 million euros in a Reuters poll.

"Q2 results fell a bit short due to Anttila, but food and hardware trade went ahead of expectations. Weakness in the home goods segment is well known, so overall the result is qualitatively not as bad as it looks like," said Nordea analyst Rauli Juva.

Shares fell 2.3 percent by 0856 GMT. ($1 = 0.7396 Euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)