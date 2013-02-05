HELSINKI Feb 5 Finnish retail group Kesko reported a stronger-than-expected operating profit for the fourth quarter as cost cuts helped it weather a slowdown in consumer spending.

Kesko, which operates supermarkets and home improvement centres, said its quarterly operating profit excluding special items was little changed from a year earlier at 71.8 million euros ($97.4 million). Analysts on average expected a fall to 64 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company has been cutting jobs to cope with a fall in sales, and said it expects operating profit excluding items to improve in 2013. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)