HELSINKI Oct 24 Finnish retail and wholesale firm Kesko raised its profit outlook on Wednesday, saying it now sees underlying operating profit rising in the twelve months ahead, while it had earlier forecast for weaker profits.

Kesko reported its third-quarter core operating profit falling to 78.6 million euros ($101.9 million), but coming in at the high end of analysts forecasts range of 64 million to 79 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)