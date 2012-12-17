BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
HELSINKI Dec 17 Kesko Oyj : * Kesko's sales in November 2012 * Says sales in November 2012, excluding VAT, totalled Eur 809.9 million, showing a decrease of 1.5% (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.