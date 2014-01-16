S.Korea Lotte Group to combine units into holding company -Money Today
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
HELSINKI Jan 16 Kesko Oyj : * Says the Kesko group's sales, excluding vat, in December 2013 totalled EUR
813.4 million, down 3.0 percent (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
April 21 Changchun Yidong Clutch Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/y1DwqV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)