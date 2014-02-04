BRIEF-Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology to boost two units' capital
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by 247.3 million yuan ($35.92 million), 271.6 million yuan respectively
HELSINKI Feb 4 Finnish retailer Kesko on Tuesday announced stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and proposed dividend as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of weaker household spending.
The company's fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell slightly from a year ago to 67 million euros ($91 million) but beat an average forecast of 63 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer, proposed an annual dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from 1.20 euros a year ago and above the market's consensus forecast of 1.26 euros. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.