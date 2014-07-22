BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
HELSINKI, July 22 Finnish retailer Kesko on Tuesday issued lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings amid weak trade in home and speciality goods in the recession-hit Nordic country.
Finland's second-biggest retailer's adjusted operating profit fell to 68 million euros ($92 million) from 70 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a profit of 73 million euros.
Kesko gave a similar outlook for the next 12 months as in April, expecting flat sales and adjusted operating profit.
($1 = 0.7395 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results