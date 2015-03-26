BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors
March 26 Kesko Oyj :
* says opened the sixth K-ruoka store in St. Petersburg
* says will continue to make capital expenditures in Russia and carefully consider every new capital expenditure
* says next two K-ruoka stores that are being built will open in May and June
(Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent