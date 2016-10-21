HELSINKI Oct 21 Finland's second-largest
retailer Kesko is in talks to sell its food retailing
business in Russia to hypermarket group Lenta just
four years after opening its first food store in the country.
Several Finnish companies have cut their exposure to
neighbouring Russia, where the economy has been hit by the
Ukraine crisis, international sanctions, a weak rouble and low
oil prices.
"(Lenta) and Kesko have at present not reached an agreement
with respect to the potential transaction and there can be no
certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or
the terms on which any transaction might be agreed," Lenta said
in a statement on Friday.
Kesko said in May it was looking into a sale of its Russian
food retailing business which has 11 stores in and around St
Petersburg and sales of 107 million euros ($116 million) last
year.
Lenta is a low-cost retailer operating 156 hypermarkets in
72 cities across Russia as well as 42 supermarkets in Moscow and
St Petersburg. It has fared relatively well in Russia's economic
crisis thanks to targeted promotions.
Kesko, which also runs hardware stores in Russia, had a
growth plan and a sales target of 500 million euros in 2017 for
its Russian food retail business.
In August, Kesko sold its smaller sporting goods store chain
in the country.
Other Finnish firms, including media group Sanoma
, department store chain Stockmann and
retail and wholesale drug company Oriola-KD have also
pulled out of Russia. ($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, additional reporting by Maria
Kiselyova in Moscow. Editing by Jane Merriman)