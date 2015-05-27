* Plans to expand in grocery, home improvement and car retail

* Seeks cost savings of at least 50 mln euros/yr by end 2016

* Sees investments totaling about 1 bln euros in 2015-2017

* Shares down 2.5 percent on fallen dividend expectations (Writes through, adds analyst comment, background)

HELSINKI, May 27 Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko extended a strategic revamp on Wednesday, saying it plans to step up growth through investments and possible acquisitions as it responds to tough market conditions.

Kesko last May appointed Mikko Helander, known for turning around Finnish forest company Metsa Board, as CEO and the company has since then agreed to sell loss-making homewares chain Anttila as well as 485 million euros worth of real estate.

The group said on Wednesday it planned to expand in grocery, home improvement and car retail while seeking cost savings of at least 50 million euros a year by the end of 2016.

It said it planned to boost investments in new stores and supermarkets to about 1 billion euros in 2015 through 2017.

Kesko shares were down 2.5 percent by 0823 GMT as the investment plan cooled expectations over extra dividends following the real estate deal.

"The market has been expecting extra dividends and this announcement on investments suggests that such dividends will be smaller or there will be no such dividends," said Rauli Juva, Nordea analyst.

Kesko added it was looking to grow in the building and home improvement trade through possible acquisitions, all part of Helander's attempts to improve the fortunes of a company whose earnings fell short of expectations last year.

Announcing yearly earnings in February, the CEO warned he expected consumer demand to remain weak in Finland this year with price competition tough in all product areas.

Kesko last year made an underlying operating profit of 232 million euros on sales of around 9 billion euros. Its market share in Finnish grocery business fell to 33 percent last year, compared to cooperative S group's 46 percent.

($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)