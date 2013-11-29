* Kesko looks to sell store sites to an investment trust
* Shares rise 9 pct
(Adds share reaction, analyst comment)
HELSINKI Nov 29 Finnish retailer Kesko
said on Friday it was considering selling some of its
store sites to a new $1 billion investment trust in which it
would take a stake.
Kesko, the second-biggest food retailer in Finland, said the
trust could take sites in Finland, Sweden and Russia worth
between 750 million euros ($1 billion) and 950 million euros.
Kesko would be a significant owner in the trust, while it would
continue operations at the sites under leases, the group said.
Shares in the company rose 9 percent to 27.50 euros by 1210
GMT as investors welcomed the idea of making more profitable use
of its assets and generating income from the store sales.
"They have a huge amount of real estate capital in their
books in inefficient use. This plan will solve that problem, and
it will also give them around 0.5 billion of cash," said Sauli
Vilen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.
He added he believed the company could increase its
dividends in the future and look for acquisitions.
As of Sept. 30, the book value of Kesko's real estate was
about 1.4 billion euros.
The group makes 9.4 billion euros of annual sales at its
more than 2,000 stores.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)