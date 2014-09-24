Sept 24 Kesko Oyj

* Kesko Oyj : Kesko to seek more competitive multi-channel home and speciality goods trade

* Combination of building and home improvement trade with home and speciality goods trade, as well as integration of non-food part of K-Citymarket chain into Kesko Food operations, are planned

* Says changes will be planned in more detail and required cooperation negotiations will be conducted during rest of 2014