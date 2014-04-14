Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
HELSINKI, April 14 Kesko Oyj : * Says Kesko group's sales, excluding vat, in March 2014 totalled EUR794.3
million, up 0.5 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Office Depot Inc as on March 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pmzp5y) Further company coverage: