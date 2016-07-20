JERUSALEM, July 20 European private equity house BC Partners is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Israeli outdoor furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal valuing Keter at close to $1.6 billion, according to a source familiar with the talks.

"BC Partners has won exclusivity and is discussing the acquisition of a majority stake. The deal values the business at close to $1.6 billion," the source said.

Keter was not commenting on the report, according to a spokeswoman in Israel. A spokeswoman at BC Partners was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)