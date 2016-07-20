JERUSALEM, July 20 The owners of Israeli outdoor
furniture maker Keter Plastic have agreed to sell 80 percent of
the company to European private equity house BC Partners
in a deal that values Keter at $1.7 billion, Israeli
media reported on Wednesday.
Two of Israel's main financial news websites, Globes and
Calcalist, reported on the deal but did not attribute their
information.
Officials at Keter in Israel and at BC Partners were not
immediately available for comment.
Keter specializes in resin-based storage solutions,
do-it-yourself products and household goods, including plastic
garden sheds and bathroom cabinets. It operates 29 plants in
Israel, Europe and the United States and employs about 1,400
people in Israel.
Keter's owner, Sami Sagol, and his advisers had previously
selected BC Partners along with U.S. buyout fund Carlyle
and CVC to submit binding offers.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Adrian Croft)