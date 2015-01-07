Jan 7 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, maker
of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod, signed a deal with Dr
Pepper Snapple Group Inc to sell capsules that make its
sodas in Keurig's planned cold-drink machine, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Keurig and Dr Pepper didn't disclose the financial terms for
their multiyear deal, which Dr Pepper said prevents it from
sharing its carbonated drink brands with SodaStream or
other countertop drink machines, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1yzkqn4)
Keurig said the deal, expected to be announced on Wednesday,
will give it at least 30 beverage varieties - including multiple
brands from the two soda partners - for the new machine, the
Journal reported.
Keurig is expected to introduce its new cold brewing system
in 2015, betting on a niche market that it says could become
bigger than the single-serve hot beverage market. Cold brewing
systems enable consumers to make carbonated and non-carbonated
beverages at home and use little fridge space.
Keurig is also joining with other beverage companies for its
machine and will come out with some of its own drink pods, the
Journal said.
Representatives at Keurig and Dr Pepper were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
In September, Keurig expanded its deal with Coca-Cola Co
to sell the beverage company's Honest Tea pods in its
Keurig hot brewing machines in North America, making it the
first Coca-Cola product to be made available in Keurig's hot
brewing system.
Coca-Cola took a 10 percent stake in the company, which it
said in May it would raise to 16 percent.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)