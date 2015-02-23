Feb 23 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod, will buy back nearly half of Italian coffee maker Luigi Lavazza SpA's stake in the company for about $624 million.

Lavazza had a 6.6 percent stake in Keurig as of Feb. 4, according to a regulatory filing earlier this month.

Keurig said on Monday it would buy back about 5.2 million shares for $119.18 per share.

The price represents a 3 percent discount to Keurig's Friday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)