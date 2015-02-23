Feb 23 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the
maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod, will buy back nearly
half of Italian coffee maker Luigi Lavazza SpA's stake in the
company for about $624 million.
Lavazza had a 6.6 percent stake in Keurig as of Feb. 4,
according to a regulatory filing earlier this month.
Keurig said on Monday it would buy back about 5.2 million
shares for $119.18 per share.
The price represents a 3 percent discount to Keurig's Friday
close.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)