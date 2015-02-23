(Updates Lavazza's stake with figures provided by company; adds
details)
Feb 23 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the
maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod, will buy back more
than half of Italian coffee maker Luigi Lavazza SpA's stake in
the company for about $624 million.
Lavazza has been raising cash to fund its acquisition of
French coffee brands L'Or and Grand Mere.
The company has bid more than 600 million euros ($708
million) for the brands, which are on the block as part of a
merger of Mondelez International Inc's coffee business
with Dutch rival D.E. Master Blenders 1753.
Lavazza, the world's seventh-largest coffee maker, will
slash its stake in Keurig to 2.9 percent from 6.1 percent,
Keurig said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.
The Italian coffee maker first bought a 7 percent stake in
Keurig in August 2010 for $250 million. Keurig's stock traded at
about $30 at the time and has nearly quadrupled since then
through Friday's closing.
Lavazza raised $50 million last month by selling 0.23
percent of its stake in Keurig.
L'Or, whose coffee pods unit is seen as the most valuable
part of its business, is the fifth-largest maker of single-serve
coffee pods in Western Europe, with a 4.4 percent share of the
market, according to Euromonitor.
Keurig said on Monday it would buy back about 5.2 million
shares for $119.18 each - a 3 percent discount to the stock's
Friday close.
The agreement also eliminates Lavazza's pre-emptive rights
on future issuances of Keurig's shares.
Keurig's shares were up about 1 percent at $124 on Monday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)