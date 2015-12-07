BRIEF-Klondex Mines Ltd remain on track to meet annual production guidance
Dec 7 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, said it would be bought by an investor group led by Germany's Joh. A. Benckiser Holding Co for about $13.9 billion.
The $92.00 per share cash offer represents a 78 percent premium to Keurig's Friday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Apple awards Corning first advanced manufacturing fund investment