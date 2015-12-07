* Deal will strengthen JAB's position in U.S.
* Offer of $92/share is a 78 percent premium
* Coca-Cola to cash out 17.4 percent stake
By Anjali Athavaley and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Dec 7 Europe's JAB Holding Co is leading a $13.9
billion buyout of Keurig Green Mountain Inc in a deal
that would give it 60 percent control of North America's
single-serve coffee market and advance its ambitions to build a
global coffee powerhouse.
The transaction, pitched at a rich 78 percent premium to
Keurig's Friday closing price, would be the biggest coffee
acquisition by JAB, the investment vehicle of Germany's
billionaire Reimann family, as it tries to become a formidable
competitor to world coffee market leader Nestle SA.
For Luxembourg-based JAB, the deal for the maker of K-Cup
coffee pods "is a fantastic opportunity for them to be really a
global player in the coffee market. Now they can have some scale
in the U.S.," said Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.
The price represents a "demanding valuation" of about 15
times Keurig's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), he said. The stock was trading around
eight times EBITDA last week, Bertschy said.
Keurig has struggled with declining sales because of
increased competition and slower-than-expected adoption of its
newer 2.0 brewing machines because of consumers' confusion over
which brands could be used with the devices.
Analysts have also questioned the growth prospects for the
company's latest countertop device, a single-serve cold drink
maker called Keurig Kold, citing its high price and a
disappointing rollout.
As a result, shares of Keurig had lost more than 60 percent
of their market value this year up to Friday's close. On Monday,
the stock closed up 72 percent at $88.89, but still remained
below JAB's offer price of $92 per share.
The increase represented a blow to influential investor
David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital and other short-sellers, who
hold nearly 13 percent of the total Keurig float in a bet the
shares would fall further.
COFFEE POWERHOUSE
JAB had long been eyeing Keurig as an acquisition target as
it moved aggressively to build its presence in all aspects of
the coffee business, from bagged coffee to cafes, a source
familiar with the situation said.
Keurig leads the $6.1 billion North American single-serve
coffee market with a 61 percent market share, according to
market research firm Euromonitor International. Nestle has only
a small presence in that business.
JAB also owns two Nordic coffeehouse chains as well as
Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea in the United States,
where the market is dominated by Starbucks. Speculation
has even surfaced that JAB might be interested in Dunkin' Donuts
, which has a loyal following for its coffee.
Three senior partners run JAB, and its ambitions in coffee
may be modeled partly upon the global strength of acquisitive
brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, where JAB senior partner
Olivier Goudet serves as chairman and JAB senior partner Peter
Harf was formerly chairman.
JAB in July completed the formation of a joint venture
called Jacobs Douwe Egberts, now the largest pure-play coffee
company by volume, combining its D.E. Master Blenders 1753
business with the coffee business of Mondelez International Inc
.
It still trails Nestle in global market share by retail
value, with Nestle accounting for 22.7 percent of the $81
billion coffee market and Jacobs Douwe Egberts another 16.3
percent, based on 2013 data according to Euromonitor.
Other major JAB holdings include controlling stakes in
cosmetics company Coty Inc and luxury goods maker Jimmy
Choo.
COKE'S EXIT
Coca-Cola Co, Keurig's biggest single shareholder,
said it would receive cash for its 17.4 percent stake in the
Vermont-based company for a net gain of $25.5 million on its
investment. Coke bought a 10 percent stake in Keurig last year
and added to its holding this year.
Keurig has partnered with Coke and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Inc on branded pods for its Kold machine.
Coke's shares were little changed at $43.20. The
Atlanta-based company said in a statement that it expected to
continue to collaborate with JAB on pods for Kold.
While Coke has acquired companies in the past after buying a
minority stake, Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj said he was
not surprised that this did not happen with Keurig.
The soda maker is mainly interested in Keurig's cold
beverage business, he said. "It really makes more sense for
someone with coffee experience to take this one on."
Shares of at-home cold beverage maker SodaStream
International Ltd rose 10.6 percent to $15.51.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Pablo Zuanic attributed
the rise to the "apparent vanishing of the (Coca-Cola) threat in
at-home cold drink solutions." But he said he doubted a buyer
would emerge for SodaStream unless PepsiCo Inc was
interested.
JAB is acquiring Keurig in partnership with investors that
are shareholders in Jacobs Douwe Egberts, including Mondelez and
entities affiliated with BDT Capital Partners.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Keurig Green Mountain will be privately owned and operated
independently by the company's management team. Its headquarters
will remain in Waterbury, Vermont.
