Nov 18 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly sales as a strong dollar weighed on sales of its brewing machines.

Net income attributable to Keurig fell to $94.6 million, or 61 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 26 from $141.1 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.04 billion from $1.20 billion.