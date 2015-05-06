* New Switzerland buying entity will open in June

* Company hires ex-Volcafe trader as lead coffee buyer

* Former coffee buyer leaves for Whole Foods' Allegro

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, May 6 Keurig Green Mountain will begin purchasing green coffee out of its new Switzerland office in June, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that has prompted a reshuffling of the coffee buying team of the largest U.S. roaster by sales.

Late last year, Reuters reported that the Waterbury, Vermont-based coffee roaster and brewing technology maker had formed a new corporate entity in Switzerland, home to commodity heavyweights like Glencore and Trafigura, for its procurement operations.

The company said at the time that the new buying office would open in the spring of 2015.

A "small" group of the U.S. team, including Lindsey Bolger, the company's vice president for coffee sourcing and excellence, will make the move to Lausanne, Switzerland, spokeswoman Sandy Yusen said.

Bolger, who has been with Green Mountain since 2001, will lead the new operation. Green Mountain will also hire new staff, she said.

Bolger will be joined by new lead buyer Urs Stuker, who started at Green Mountain in March from Be Green Trading SA, a Lausanne-based trader and risk management consultant, according to his LinkedIn page.

Stuker previously was a coffee trader with Volcafe, the coffee wing of London-based commodities trader ED&F Man .

One coffee buyer, Stacy Bocskor, left Green Mountain in February ahead of the move after almost 10 years with the company, according to her LinkedIn page.

She has taken a job at Thornton, Colorado-based Allegro Coffee, owned by supermarket giant Whole Foods.

Bocskor, Stuker and Bolger did not respond to requests for comment.

Switzerland is home to the buying operations for rival coffee roasters like Starbucks and Nestle.

The new entity, Keurig Trading GmbH, will be located near Starbucks Coffee Trading Company GmbH in Lausanne, according to the Canton of Vaud's business registry.

In 2013, Green Mountain became the largest U.S. coffee roaster by retail sales value with 19 percent market share, according to data from market research firm Euromonitor.

It trailed J.M. Smucker Co, which owns Folger's, in terms of retail volume, though it led the industry in sales volume growth at 33 percent.

Green Mountain shares have lost 16 percent this year and were trading slightly lower at $109.88 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Paul Simao)