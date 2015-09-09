By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Two Democratic senators said
they would examine for the first time a little-known tax
exemption that benefits some commodity companies, after Reuters
reported that the provision likely prompted coffee roasters to
move buying offices overseas.
The provision in the U.S. tax code, which tax experts say
makes little sense, allows overseas subsidiaries of U.S.
companies that trade in certain commodities, including coffee,
to keep profits abroad indefinitely.
Most foreign subsidiaries that act as buying agents for
their U.S. parent companies must send profits back to the United
States to be taxed.
"It is definitely something the senator would be open to
including in a future tax reform package," said Seth Larson, a
spokesman for Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, after
reviewing the code following Reuters' report on Tuesday.
The exemption has been in the tax code since the 1970s, but
lawmakers said it was not on their radar until Reuters reported
that it was behind Keurig Green Mountain's decision to
establish a coffee buying subsidiary in Switzerland, as
Starbucks Corp did in 2001.
Whitehouse has sponsored a bill, known as the Offshoring
Prevention Act, designed to eliminate tax benefits for
manufacturing companies that send jobs overseas.
The provision has also caught the attention of Patrick
Leahy, a senior Senate Democrat from Keurig's home state of
Vermont. He is a co-sponsor of Whitehouse's bill.
"This is one of many reforms Senator Leahy would like to see
included in what he hopes will be a substantive and sincere
effort by Congress to reform the tax code," said David Carle, a
Leahy spokesman.
Legislators have criticized other schemes that help U.S.
corporations minimize their tax bill by shifting profits
overseas, namely through tax inversions, deals in which U.S.
companies buy foreign rivals and adopt their nationality for tax
purposes.
Keurig's move is different, since it is setting up a foreign
subsidiary rather than buying another company.
A spokesman for the House Ways and Means Committee did not
comment directly on the exemption but said Chairman Paul Ryan, a
Wisconsin Republican, aims to "reform the international tax
system to keep companies in the U.S."
(Editing by Stweve Orlofsky)