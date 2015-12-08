NEW YORK Dec 8 Taking coffee maker Keurig Green
Mountain Inc private will give JAB Holding Co an
opportunity to press for higher margins and even increase prices
for the single-serve K-Cups used in about 21 million U.S. homes,
analysts and industry bankers said.
JAB said on Monday it would buy Keurig for $13.9 billion,
its biggest acquisition in a quest to build a global coffee
powerhouse to better compete with Switzerland's Nestle SA
. The announcement prompted comparisons on Wall Street
between JAB's strategy and that of brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev
, though some industry watchers were sobered by the high
price paid for Keurig, which is struggling with competition in
single-serve pods and a failed product launch.
While some of the more immediate benefits of a deal would
come from JAB's heightened leverage in sourcing coffee beans,
the bigger opportunity lies in the greater profit of
distributing JAB's expanding portfolio of brands, including
higher-end "craft" names like Peet's Coffee & Tea, Caribou and
Stumptown Coffee Roasters, analysts and bankers said.
Some of those brands already produce K-Cups for Keurig
machines under licensing agreements, but as company-owned brands
those arrangements would provide higher margins.
Overall, Keurig's dominance of the U.S. single-serve market
is a clear competitive advantage, said Jonathan Feeney, an
analyst at Athlos Research. "They (JAB) can handle the brand
strategy, the partner strategy, any way they want."
JAB could also raise prices on pods, especially since Keurig
will be privately held and face far fewer requirements to
disclose how it runs its business, Feeney said. As a result,
partners who have licensing agreements with Keurig to make the
pods, such as Starbucks Corp and Dunkin' Brands Group
, would not know how much Keurig is making from those
deals and could find it harder to demand a greater cut.
FILTER OR ESPRESSO?
Whether Keurig will help JAB make greater inroads in Europe
at the expense of Nestle remains a question, industry experts
said, particularly in the single-serve market where Nestle
serves espresso-style drinks rather than the American-style
K-Cup which more closely resembles filter coffee.
"I suspect they would need a modified machine," said Robert
Waldschmidt, a research analyst at investment bank Liberum.
Others see room for more filter-style coffee in Europe.
"Every meeting you go to, there is still a pot of coffee on
the table that's not espresso," said one industry banker who was
not involved in the deal. "There's a lot of people drinking
Americanos in Europe. There should be a market for this
machine."
While significant risk exists that brands like Starbucks and
Dunkin Donuts could cut ties with Keurig once it is owned by JAB
and opt for other partners to manufacture branded pods, analysts
and bankers said it was unlikely.
"These are significant streams of cash flow to these
companies," Feeney said. "It's not trivial for them to say 'OK
we'll just do this ourselves.'"
Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment. Dunkin'
said in a statement that "we anticipate no change in how we work
with Keurig."
JAB's plan does not come cheap, as it will pay a 78 percent
premium to Keurig's closing share price as of Friday.
"I do suspect they wanted to act quickly and in this instance
certain key minority partners like (Coca-Cola Co ) are
made whole," Waldschmidt said. "This likely ensures that they
get the deal done quickly with no competing bids."
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Lauren
Hirsch in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)