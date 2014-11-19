(Adds forecast, shares)
Nov 19 Keurig Green Mountain Inc
forecast first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates as the
company battles increasing competition from coffee pod makers
and rising coffee prices.
The company's shares fell 1.2 percent in after-market
trading on Wednesday.
Keurig Green Mountain has tried to expand beyond its core
business of single-serve coffee packets, as it grapples with
competition from smaller rivals such as TreeHouse Foods Inc
.
Unfavorable weather patterns in South America had pushed
prices of Arabica coffee to record highs this year.
The company forecast first-quarter 2015 earnings between
83-88 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 96
cents.
Keurig Green Mountain reported better-than-expected revenue
and profit for the fourth quarter, helped by higher sales of
coffee portion packs, its largest business.
Total portion pack net sales increased 22 percent in the
quarter ended Sept. 27, the company said.
Net income attributable to Keurig rose to $141.1 million, or
86 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 27
from $127 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 90 cents per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of 77 cents.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion, above analysts'
average estimate of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company said Chief Financial Officer Frances
Rathke would leave in 2015.
Keurig's shares closed at $153.94 on the Nasdaq.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had more than doubled this
year.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)