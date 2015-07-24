(Removes extraneous sentence from paragraph 5)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 24 A federal appeals court on
Friday revived a shareholder lawsuit accusing Keurig Green
Mountain Inc of misleading shareholders about its
business prospects.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a
lower court judge erred in dismissing the lawsuit, which accused
the company, once known as Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, of
inflating its share price in 2011 by overstating its growth
prospects and concealing high inventory levels.
The three-judge panel ruled that the lawsuit adequately
alleged false statements were made to investors and that the
complaint's claims supported a "strong inference" that the
company intended to deceive shareholders.
Circuit Judge Denny Chin wrote that the lawsuit's
"allegations articulate defendants' intent to craft a false
growth story and the extraordinary opportunities for personal
gain this 'growth' created for Green Mountain's executives."
Keurig in a statement said it was disappointed by the ruling
and continued to believe the case is "totally without merit."
Mark Rosen, a lawyer for the plaintiffs at Barrack, Rodos &
Bacine, said he looked "forward to returning to the district
court to prosecute our claims."
The lawsuit was filed after a high-profile presentation by
hedge fund manager David Einhorn in October 2011, who, as part
of a bet against the maker of the Keurig brewing system, accused
Green Mountain of misleading auditors and inflating its results.
Over the next two days, the company's stock price fell to
$69.80 per share from $92.09, according to the lawsuit.
Weeks later in November 2011, Green Mountain said it failed
to meet sales and revenue expectations for the first time in
eight quarters and disclosed that its inventory levels had
sky-rocketed.
The lawsuit soon followed, accusing the company of
misleading investors into believing business was booming when it
was accumulating a significant overstock of expiring and unsold
coffee products.
The lawsuit also named as defendants Lawrence Blanford,
Green Mountain's chief executive from May 2007 to December 2012,
and Frances Rathke, its current chief financial officer.
The plaintiffs, led by five employee retirement systems
including the Louisiana Municipal Police Employees' Retirement
System, sought class action status for investors who bought the
company's stock from Feb. 2, 2011, to Nov. 9, 2011.
U.S. District Judge William Sessions in Burlington,
Vermont, dismissed the lawsuit in 2013, saying the plaintiffs
had failed to allege any material false statements.
The case is Louisiana Municipal Police Employees'
Retirement System v. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-199.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Steve Orlofsky and Bernard Orr)