BRIEF-PNC Financial Services says effective Q1, co realigned segments
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
SYDNEY, July 29 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea , rated Aa3/A+/AA-, has sent out requests for proposals for a potential offering of Kangaroo bonds.
The only other Korean bank to issue Kangaroo bonds this year was identically rated Industrial Bank of Korea, which sold a A$350m ($257 million) 3.25 percent five-year on February 26 at 112bp over asset swaps.
Kexim's previous Kangaroo trade was last November's A$500 million dual-tranche 5.5-year print, priced 115bp wide of asset swaps and three-month BBSW. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.