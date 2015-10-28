HONG KONG, Oct 28 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has mandated ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Samsung Securities and Societe Generale for an offering of SEC-registered US dollar bonds.

The state-owned lender, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, may issue as early as next week.

Kexim has been active in Asian currencies this year, selling bonds denominated in Japanese yen, Australian dollars and Chinese renminbi, among others. In January, it sold a $1 billion five-year bond at 90bp over US Treasuries and a $1.25 billion 10-year tranche at 102.5bp over Treasuries. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)