HONG KONG, Oct 28 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea
has mandated ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Samsung Securities and Societe
Generale for an offering of SEC-registered US dollar bonds.
The state-owned lender, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, may issue as
early as next week.
Kexim has been active in Asian currencies this year, selling
bonds denominated in Japanese yen, Australian dollars and
Chinese renminbi, among others. In January, it sold a $1 billion
five-year bond at 90bp over US Treasuries and a $1.25 billion
10-year tranche at 102.5bp over Treasuries.
