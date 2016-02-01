HONG KONG, Feb 1 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of Korea has mandated two banks for a potential US dollar green bond offering.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was named green structuring agent. It will also act as a joint bookrunner with Credit Agricole.

Investor meetings are not yet scheduled.

Kexim is rated Aa2/AA-/AA- and first sold offshore green bonds in 2013. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)