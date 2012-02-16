SEOUL Feb 16 South Korea's Export-Import
Bank of Korea (KEXIM) unveiled more than 400 billion won ($356.7
million) in financing support this year for local shippers
undergoing funding difficulties.
Tighter bank financing is a big burden on shipping companies
amid a sluggish economy and faltering rates.
"Recently local shipping companies have faced difficulties
raising funds to purchase ships as commercial banks including
European banks reduce their ship finances and raise lending
rates," the state-run bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Financing for the shipping industry will be increasingly
difficult to obtain from European banks in the next two to three
years due to tough funding conditions and their intense focus on
capital, an official at Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea
said earlier.
KEXIM held a meeting on Thursday with financial executives
at eight Korea shipping firms including Hanjin Shipping
, Hyundai Merchant Marine and STX Pan
Ocean.
The bank added that it was considering temporarily lifting
loan-to-value limits on ship loans if the continuing slowdown in
the shipping sector drives vessel prices down further.
($1 = 1121.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)