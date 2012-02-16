SEOUL Feb 16 South Korea's Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) unveiled more than 400 billion won ($356.7 million) in financing support this year for local shippers undergoing funding difficulties.

Tighter bank financing is a big burden on shipping companies amid a sluggish economy and faltering rates.

"Recently local shipping companies have faced difficulties raising funds to purchase ships as commercial banks including European banks reduce their ship finances and raise lending rates," the state-run bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Financing for the shipping industry will be increasingly difficult to obtain from European banks in the next two to three years due to tough funding conditions and their intense focus on capital, an official at Nordic region's biggest bank Nordea said earlier.

KEXIM held a meeting on Thursday with financial executives at eight Korea shipping firms including Hanjin Shipping , Hyundai Merchant Marine and STX Pan Ocean.

The bank added that it was considering temporarily lifting loan-to-value limits on ship loans if the continuing slowdown in the shipping sector drives vessel prices down further. ($1 = 1121.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)